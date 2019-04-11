Jet Airways' eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined: Civil Aviation Secretary

In a significant statement in the wake of crisis, the on Thursday said that Jet Airways' eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.

Speaking on the recent crisis, Civil Secretary said, "It (Jet Airways) is currently operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined."

The permitted to fly on international routes must have 20 aircraft in service.

Debt-laden is currently operating only 14 aircraft in its fleet and may soon lose the right to fly on international routes, official sources had said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways in a statement informed that its flight 9W 615 to and 9W 675 to Guwahati of tomorrow April 12, 2019, has been cancelled due to operational reasons.

"Similarly, 9W 676 Dehradun to via Guwahati has been cancelled on the same date until further notice. Guests have been duly informed and refunds are being processed. Jet Airways sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests," the statement added.

On April 3, Civil Secretary had said that Jet was operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.

Meanwhile, said Jet Airways has suspended its services to and from until further notice. Passengers are advised to contact their or the directly for available options, it said.

The developments came a day after the Markets extended the deadline for investors to bid for a controlling stake in beleaguered Jet Airways by two days till Friday.

The said the revised last date for sending queries is 3 pm on Thursday and expressions of interest (EoIs) will be accepted till 6 pm on Friday (April 12).

"Qualified bidders will be expected to submit their respective binding bid(s) latest by April 30 subject to the terms set out under the bid document," said Marketsin a statement.

Wednesday was a tough day for the as Indian Oil stopped jet fuel supplies for breaching the credit limit agreed upon. Though fuel supplies resumed after some hours, it was the second time that Indian Oil had taken such a decision.

A Jet Airways flight from to was stopped from taking off at the by a European cargo company due to outstanding bills.

Burdened with high operating costs and a huge debt, Jet Airways has been struggling to fly with 26 planes, according to reports. Since January, it has not been able to pay salaries to pilots and maintenance engineers.

Many lessors have taken possession of planes after the failed to pay rents.

Lenders, led by State Bank of India, took control of Jet Airways in March after its founder and gave up control to resolve the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)