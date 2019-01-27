Manipur: 4.2 magnitude quake stikes Senapati

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck off Senapati district in Manipur on Sunday. No immediate damage or casualties have been reported so far.
The quake at around 10:19 am hit at the depth of 50 Km in Senapati, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
This is the third earthquake in Manipur in last three days.
On 25 January, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Chandel district of the state. Three hours later, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Churachandpur.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
