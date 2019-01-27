Manipur: 4.2 magnitude quake stikes Senapati

An measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck off district in on Sunday. No immediate damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The quake at around 10:19 am hit at the depth of 50 Km in Senapati, according to the (IMD).

This is the third in in last three days.

On 25 January, a 4.0 magnitude struck Chandel district of the state. Three hours later, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Churachandpur.

