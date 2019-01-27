Man Ki Baat: PM Modi wishes students for exams

Minister on Sunday wished students for the upcoming examinations.

Addressing the first Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Minister said: "My younger friends, the days of examinations are approaching. Students, their parents, teachers, all are engaged in tasks related to exams. I wish all the students, their parents and teachers all the best".

"Anshul Sharma from wrote on MyGov that I should talk about the examinations and Exam warriors," he added.

Minister has written a book 'Exam Warriors' which intends to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of exams.

In his address, the Prime Minister also asked people at large to send their ideas for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme.

"On Jan 29, at 11 am, in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', I will touch upon a lot of things related to exams with my young friends, especially on the topic of stress-free exams. I urge people to send me their inputs, ideas with regard to this programme," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)