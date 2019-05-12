Manipur: Army arrests five cadres of PREPAK, 1 each of KYKL, UNLF

JUST IN
ANI 

The Eastern Command of Indian Army has apprehended five cadres of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and one each of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF) at Kamjong in Manipur.

The said cadres were arrested on May 9 and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession.

"#NEOps. Security Forces #EasternCommand apprehended 5 cadres of PREPAK, one cadre each of KYKL & UNLF & recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition in Kamjong, Manipur on 09th May," Eastern Command tweeted.

The arrested persons have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 09:38 IST

