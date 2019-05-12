Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter with security forces in Shopian

-
Two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Hind Sita Pora area of Shopian district on Sunday morning.
Weapons and a huge cache of ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. The operation is still underway.
On May 3, three terrorists were killed after a brief exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Shopian.
More details are awaited.
