Jammu-Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter with security forces in Shopian
Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Hind Sita Pora area of Shopian district on Sunday morning.

Weapons and a huge cache of ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. The operation is still underway.

On May 3, three terrorists were killed after a brief exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Shopian.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 07:26 IST

