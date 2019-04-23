Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, Dharmendra Pradhan cast votes

Prominent political leaders like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday cast votes at their respective polling booths for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Manmohan Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Assam's Dispur. Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley cast his vote at Gujarat's Ahmedabad while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cast his vote in Odisha's Talcher.
The third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while the election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
