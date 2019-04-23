Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, Dharmendra Pradhan cast votes

Prominent political leaders like former and Union Ministers Jaitley and on Tuesday cast votes at their respective polling booths for the third phase of elections.

cast his vote at a polling booth in Assam's Dispur. Jaitley cast his vote at Gujarat's Ahmedabad while cast his vote in Odisha's Talcher.

The third phase of elections is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

The seven-phase The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while the election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

