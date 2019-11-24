Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces launch of 'Fit India School rankings'

In his 59th edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country.

"In the Fit India Movement, schedules have been drawn for ranking schools in accordance with fitness. The schools that achieve this ranking will also be able to use the 'Fit India' logo and flag," Modi said.

The Fit India School rankings have been divided into three categories - The Fit India Schools, which is the first level of ranking, Fit India School (3 star) and Fit India School (5 star).

The level of ranking will depend on how much importance the school gives to inculcating overall fitness among its students and teachers and infrastructural facilities available for fitness activities.

"Schools can declare themselves as fit by visiting the Fit India portal. Fit India three-star and Fit India five-star ratings will also be given. I appeal that all schools should enroll in the Fit India ranking system and Fit India should become innate to our temperament. That it becomes a mass movement and bring awareness is what we must strive for," the Prime Minister said.

The Fit India School ranking system has been drawn up by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in discussion with the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Speaking about the importance of the ranking system, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said: "The ranking system will help parents understand if a school attaches importance to fitness activities or not."

"Inculcating the habit to stay fit from a young age leads to children being not just physically healthy, but gives them mental sharpness and focus too. When our children are fit, India is bound to turn into a fit country. It is a behavioural change that we strive to bring about," Rijiju added.

Urging all state boards to celebrate the Fit India Week in December, PM Modi hailed the on-going Fit India Week celebrations in CBSE schools across the country.

Modi said: "CBSE has taken a commendable initiative of introducing the concept of 'Fit India week'. I appeal to the school boards and management of all the states of the country that Fit India Week should be celebrated in every school, in the month of December."

"This will inculcate the habit of fitness in our daily routine. There are many types of events to be organized with regards to the aspect of fitness. This includes quiz, essays, articles, paintings, traditional and local sports, yogasana, dance, sports and games competitions. Students, as well as their teachers and parents, can participate in the Fit India Week," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)