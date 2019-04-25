Most wanted gangster with Rs 1L bounty held by CIA of Haryana police

In a major breakthrough, a team of (CIA) of Police has arrested a most wanted criminal alias Painda, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, from area in

A of the police said that the accused was identified as alias Painda, a resident of Mehndipur Dabodha village.He also added that a 315 bore pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Painda was the key accused in the killing of a former Sarpanch of village Dabodha Kalan in March this after which he was at large.

At least five cases pertaining to heinous crimes have been registered against him at different police stations.

