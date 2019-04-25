Most wanted gangster with Rs 1L bounty held by CIA of Haryana police

-
ALSO READ
Seven Haryana cops suspended after two prisoners escape
Haryana Police announce cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing info leading to arrest of 6 most wanted criminals
Five killed in car-truck collision in Jhajjar
7 killed in vehicle pileup caused by dense fog in Haryana's Jhajjar
Case involving killing of woman in Jhajjar, Haryana solved with arrest of two men: Police
-
In a major breakthrough, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police has arrested a most wanted criminal Sachin alias Painda, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, from Sadar Police Station area Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.
A spokesman of the Haryana police said that the accused was identified as Sachin alias Painda, a resident of Mehndipur Dabodha village.He also added that a 315 bore pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.
Painda was the key accused in the killing of a former Sarpanch of village Dabodha Kalan in March this after which he was at large.
At least five cases pertaining to heinous crimes have been registered against him at different police stations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU