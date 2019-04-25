JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Shabana FC fined for fans' misconduct
Business Standard

Most wanted gangster with Rs 1L bounty held by CIA of Haryana police

ANI  |  General News 

In a major breakthrough, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police has arrested a most wanted criminal Sachin alias Painda, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, from Sadar Police Station area Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

A spokesman of the Haryana police said that the accused was identified as Sachin alias Painda, a resident of Mehndipur Dabodha village.He also added that a 315 bore pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Painda was the key accused in the killing of a former Sarpanch of village Dabodha Kalan in March this after which he was at large.

At least five cases pertaining to heinous crimes have been registered against him at different police stations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU