LS Polls: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife Kirron Kher in Chandigarh

ANI  |  Politics 

Famous Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday campaigned for his wife and the BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Chandigarh.

Notably, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present in the rally.

In the pictures, Kher and his wife can be seen rallying together amidst a heavy crowd cheering on the road.

Kirron Kher will be contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 15:07 IST

