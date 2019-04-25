LS Polls: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife Kirron Kher in Chandigarh

on Thursday campaigned for his wife and the BJP candidate Kirron in

Notably, was also present in the rally.

In the pictures, and his wife can be seen rallying together amidst a heavy crowd cheering on the road.

will be contesting against old rival from the Lok Sabha seat on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)