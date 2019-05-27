Mark Wood declared fit for upcoming World Cup

England pacer Mark Wood was cleared of any serious injury on Monday and was declared fit for the upcoming World Cup, beginning May 30.
England's medical team believes that Wood simply jarred his foot while bowling, ESPN Cricinfo reported.
Wood, who can bowl at 90 kmph, pulled up during the fourth over of the warm-up match against Australia in Southampton on Sunday.
The player has had his history of foot and ankle problems. So this caused a lot of scares in the England camp when he was subsequently sent for scans.
The England team believes that he will be available for selection for their first World Cup match against South Africa.
Wood won't be taking part in the warm-up match against Afghanistan today, but he was seen practicing on the edge of the square at The Oval shortly before the match against Afghanistan.
England's skipper Eoin Morgan has also recovered and he will be taking part in today's warm-up match between England and Afghanistan.
Morgan was diagnosed with a small fracture in his finger on Thursday, May 23 during a practice session.
England's final squad for the World Cup consists of Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.
The 50-over World Cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. England will take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament on May 30.
