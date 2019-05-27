Mark Wood declared fit for upcoming World Cup

England was cleared of any on Monday and was declared fit for the upcoming World Cup, beginning May 30.

England's medical team believes that Wood simply jarred his foot while bowling, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Wood, who can bowl at 90 kmph, pulled up during the fourth over of the warm-up match against in on Sunday.

The has had his history of foot and ankle problems. So this caused a lot of scares in the when he was subsequently sent for scans.

The England team believes that he will be available for selection for their first match against

Wood won't be taking part in the warm-up match against today, but he was seen practicing on the edge of the square at The Oval shortly before the match against

England's has also recovered and he will be taking part in today's warm-up match between England and

Morgan was diagnosed with a small fracture in his finger on Thursday, May 23 during a practice session.

England's final squad for consists of (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, and

The 50-over will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. England will take on in the opening match of the tournament on May 30.

