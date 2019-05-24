England skipper Morgan injures finger druing practice

England limited-overs Morgan on Friday injured his left index finger during training practice in

Morgan will undergo an in hospital, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The skipper, widely regarded as England's finest limited-overs skipper, took a blow to his finger while preparing for England's warm-up match against on Saturday.

Early indications from highlight that the scan is purely precautionary. If Morgan ends up missing few matches of the World Cup, it can be considered as a big blow to the team's hopes of lifting trophy for the very first time.

The 32-year-old has been exceptional in changing the team's fortunes in the ODI format. He along with Trevor Bayliss, changed the team's attitude in the white-ball format, taking them to number one position in the ODI format.

Joe Denly, who was omitted from England's final 15-man squad last week, is the standby batsman if an replacement is required.

Morgan at the time of the unveiling of England's team kit earlier this week, highlighted how the team had put in contingency plans to cope with unexpected setbacks.

"We've planned for instances when the team culture had been tested or individually we'd been tested. There's still loads of things that we've planned for that might continue to crop up throughout the World Cup," Morgan said.

"I wouldn't say it's been smooth, I'd say we've been better equipped at dealing with anything that's cropped up, certainly as a group. Our prep and planning has been excellent and the guys have responded to that by performing on a consistent basis," he added.

England recently made three changes from their preliminary squad. In the final squad, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and were added in place of David Willey, and

The team's 15-man squad for World Cup: Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes,

England will take on and in the warm-up matches before on May 25 and 27.

The 50-over World Cup will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. England will take on in the opening match of the tournament on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)