Markets open marginally lower than yesterday's closing

Equities opened marginally lower on Thursday with the BSE Sensex down 27.40 points up at 36,080.
At 10:10 hrs, the Nifty also slipped 5.20 points at 10,826.
On Wednesday, the shares had closed lower due to a sharp fall in ITC Ltd after the FMCG major reported quarterly results. IT and financial stocks also contributed to the losses.
Meanwhile, Asian indices were subdued due to worries over weakening global economic growth and uncertainty over partial US government shutdown.
As China makes up one-fifth of the global economy, its unresolved trade standoff with the United States is leaving investors wary of riskier assets.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
