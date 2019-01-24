Markets open marginally lower than yesterday's closing

Equities opened marginally lower on Thursday with the down 27.40 points up at 36,080.

At 10:10 hrs, the Nifty also slipped 5.20 points at 10,826.

On Wednesday, the shares had closed lower due to a sharp fall in after the FMCG reported quarterly results. IT and financial stocks also contributed to the losses.

Meanwhile, Asian indices were subdued due to worries over weakening global economic growth and uncertainty over partial shutdown.

As makes up one-fifth of the global economy, its unresolved trade standoff with the is leaving investors wary of riskier assets.

