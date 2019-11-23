Martin Scorsese to be awarded at Palm Springs International Film Festival for 'The Irishman'

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been selected for the Sonny Bono Visionary Award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his latest release 'The Irishman'.

Scorsese recently hogged headlines for his "theme park" remark on Marvel films.

The filmmaker will be bestowed with the prestigious honour at the festival's gala next year on January 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, reported Variety.

Commenting on his newest feature, festival chairman Harold Matzner said, "Martin Scorsese has directed another masterpiece about the world of organised crime with his latest film 'The Irishman,' which brings to life the epic story of hitman Frank Sheeran."

"The film is one of Scorsese's finest and features outstanding performances from its stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. We are delighted to recognize Martin Scorsese with this year's Sonny Bono Visionary Award for this extraordinary directorial achievement," he continued.

Based on Charles Brandt's non-fiction book 'I Heard You Paint Houses', the movie is centred on the bond shared by hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino), who disappeared in 1975 under mysterious circumstances and since then he has never been found.

The film has already been screened at Rome, London and Los Cabos Film Festival and garnered rave reviews.

It will soon start airing on streaming service, Netflix.

