Film on Michael Jackson in works by 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer

Looks like Michael Jackson fans have a reason to cheer as a film based on the late pop star's life is in works!

Yes, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King has struck a deal with the pop star's estate to obtain the rights for his life and music to create a film on both, reported Variety.

Moreover, King has also welcomed onboard screenwriter John Logan for the upcoming project.

A spokesperson for King confirmed the news with the outlet but didn't comment on if the script by Logan will include Jackson's accusers or not.

Sexual abuse allegations were levelled against the late singer in the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland', which featured the accounts of two former Jackson proteges - Wade Robson and James Safechuck. They both claimed that Jackson maintained an intimate relationship with them.

Following the claims, the Jackson estate sued HBO for USD 100 million, saying the subjects had a financial motive to lie.

Dubbed as the 'King of Pop', Jackson passed away ten years ago in 2009.

Meanwhile, 'MJ', the musical based on his life and career is set to open at Neil Simon theatre next year with preview performances starting July 6, before the official debut scheduled for August 13.

