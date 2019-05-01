Marvel film 'Avengers: Endgame' enters Rs 200 crore club

' Endgame' is proving to smash several records as the film crossed Rs 200 crore club in five days. The Marvel film earned Rs 31.05 crore on Monday, 26.10 crores on Tuesday thus bringing its total collection to Rs 215.80 crore.

Indian shared the latest box office collection of the Hollywood film on his handle.

He wrote, #AvengersEndgame refuses to slow down... Crosses Rs 200 cr on Day 5 [Tue]... Sets sights on Rs 400 cr... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr. Total: Rs 215.80 cr Nett BOC. biz. Gross BOC: Rs 256.90 cr.

The excitement of the last movie was such that the tickets of the film were sold out in just a snap. The film is now smashing records at the box office.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including as America.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and

