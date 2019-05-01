'Chale Aana' from 'De De Pyaar De' releases tomorrow

After releasing three songs from Ajay starrer 'De De Pyaar De', the makers are yet again dropping a new song ' Aana' tomorrow.

shared a small clip from the song which seems to be a slow paced song having melancholy music.

" Aana from out tomorrow," captioned the post.

The clip features Ajay hugging his Towards the end of the clip, can be seen standing on a roof with a drink in his hand.

The trailer of the film released earlier in April. The trailer shows Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50 years old, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is 26 years old. The 'Golmaal' will also be seen portraying a divorcee with two kids who are as young as Rakul. is seen playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.

The film also stars Alok Nath, and in key roles.

The poster of the film which released on March 22 caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

It is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, this year.

Apart from this film, Ajay will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' playing the role of Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and

