'Chale Aana' from 'De De Pyaar De' releases tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
'De De Pyaar De' first look unveiled: Ajay Devgn recreates his iconic leg split
'Hauli Hauli' from 'De De Pyaar De' releases tomorrow
Ajay Devgn locks Independence Day 2020 for 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'
Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and others board 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'
Looking forward to work with Ajay Devgn again: Anand Pandit
-
After releasing three songs from Ajay Devgan starrer 'De De Pyaar De', the makers are yet again dropping a new song 'Chale Aana' tomorrow.
Actor Tabu shared a small clip from the song which seems to be a slow paced song having melancholy music.
"Chale Aana from De De Pyaar De out tomorrow," Tabu captioned the post.
The clip features Ajay Devgan hugging his co-actor Rakul Preet Singh. Towards the end of the clip, Devgan can be seen standing on a roof with a drink in his hand.
The trailer of the film released earlier in April. The trailer shows Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50 years old, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is 26 years old. The 'Golmaal' actor will also be seen portraying a divorcee with two kids who are as young as Rakul. Tabu is seen playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.
The film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.
The poster of the film which released on March 22 caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.
It is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, this year.
Apart from this film, Ajay will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU