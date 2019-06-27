Tom Holland faced some serious struggles while playing Spider-Man

Playing Spider-Man was one challenging role for Tom Holland as he even had struggle while drinking water!

Opening up about how he used a tube to drink water on the sets while in his costume, Holland revealed: "Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they're glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in."

"And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there's a little, like, thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle," People quoted the actor during an interview with Tonight.

"It's an interesting contraption to say the least," Holland joked.

While this didn't last just for a day but continued for long, the actor worked his brains and devised a new hack.

He explained, "But what I found out now is if I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze like gum and stuff, down the eye hole."

And now his new hack lets him keep 'a KitKat in the suit now.'

His upcoming release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year.

