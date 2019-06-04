Marvellous beauty of the Japanese landscape attracts tourists

The summer season has just arrived, which brings a surreal look to the landscape of the islands in Japan's prefecture. In 2016, the was held here.

"I came from a place where there is no nature, I am happy to be able to feel good," a visitor said.

There are many different shapes of islands in the prefecture, where the peninsula merges into the beautiful horizon.

Travelling by the cruise ship is quite popular amongst the tourists, as it gives them the opportunity to behold small islands and the pearl farm while enjoying refreshing winds.

In Iseshima area, there are many marine museums.

'Toba marine museum' breeds fish from the sea around Iseshima, including the Finless Porpoise which is one of the seven porpoise species of dolphin. Visitors can enjoy seal shows and breeding techniques here.

The marine mammal dugong is also found in the museum. In fact, marine museums call the lone dugong 'Serena,' who is quite the crowd-puller at the marine museum. The large herbivorous animal with a whale-like body and a creates a lot of excitement amongst the tourists visiting the place.

"I came here to take a picture of the dugong. I think dugongs are very cute, especially their mouth," a visitor at the museum said.

"Toba marine museum is the only aquarium that has a dugong in Japan, and can only be seen here. There is also the largest number of breeding species in and there are about 1,200 varieties. Iseshima area is a valuable national park, and at this changing time from spring to summer, the sea is very beautiful," Mayu Sakakibara, an at the museum said.

has a mixed terrain of mountains and beautiful seas which creates a diverse rich experience for the tourists visiting there.

