Massive protest in Kathmandu against controversial Guthi Bill

Thousands of protestors took to streets here on Wednesday demanding the government to scrap the controversial " Bill" which, they said, is against the cultural heritage of the nation.

Guthis, a form of institutional landownership, are socio-economic institutions that fulfill and social roles from incomes of cultivated or leased land as assets. This sort of institution has been in practice in for centuries which involve members from a common lineage or several.

On April 30, the tabled the controversial through the Ministry of Land Management, in the which proposes consolidation of all acts and amendments related to 'Guthis'.

"The government has grown more pragmatic for getting a two-thirds majority and is marching towards the state of solitude. It is neither listening to the opposition nor the public and is making decisions on own whims," Maya Dangal, one of the protesters told ANI.

"The recently tabled Bill, which has run into controversy is also claimed to be good by the KP Sharma Oli yesterday only so we had to come down onto the streets," Dangal added.

The residents of Valley, especially the Newars, who have serious dissatisfaction over the bill, have been protesting since June 9 after the festival of Rato Machhendra Nath Jatra concluded.

They claim that the will separate them from their rights of continuing the old cultures and threaten of one of the oldest civilizations in the

Another protester, Deepak Gyawali, also told ANI: "I am a Brahmin by caste but I grew up in in the Newari community. I celebrate the feasts and festivals along with the Newari brothers and sisters, and so I am here to support them. Our culture, religion, tradition is to be cared for. It should be understood by the people involved in the decision-making process."

The community has demanded the government to scrap the

The Ministry for Land Management, Cooperatives, withdrew the bill on Tuesday but failed to win the trust of the protestors who demanded the bill to be scrapped.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the government of KP Sharma Oli and also demanded the resignation of and Information Technology, among others.

