has extended USD 15 million assistance to for organising the (AU) summit scheduled to be held in early next month.

The summit is scheduled to be held in from July 7-8. It will also be the first time that is scheduled to host an AU summit.

The assistance in the form of grant was symbolically handed over to Niger's in the presence of to the President Mohammed Saidil Moctar, by of to Niger at a ceremony held on June 17 in Niamey, a press statement by the (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The support of grant assistance was in response to a specific request made by the

The forthcoming AU summit in is also expected to launch the historic Area (AfCFTA), the statement said.

and Niger enjoy close relations. Bilateral ties have expanded significantly since the opening of the in 2009.

India has provided Lines of Credit worth USD 96.54 million to Niger for projects in transport, electrification, solar energy, and potable drinking water, according to the MEA statement.

India is also establishing the International Convention Centre (MGICC) in Niamey under grant assistance.

"The Centre honours the memory of whose is being observed in 2019," said the statement.

The Centre is likely to host some meetings associated with the forthcoming AU summit.

"India's grant assistance for organising the AU summit will further contribute towards enhancing of bilateral ties. The grant assistance is also a reiteration of India's firm commitment towards Africa," the statement further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)