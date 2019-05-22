BJP will repeat its electoral success in Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh

Former on Wednesday claimed that BJP would repeat the electoral success in

"People of have voted for the BJP and We are preparing to repeat the electoral success of 2014," Singh told ANI.

"Within five months, people have become angry with They have not fulfilled their poll promises here. They have stopped the development works in the state," he said.

In 2014, the BJP had swept the polls and won 10 seats out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Commenting on the exit polls which predicted a second term for Modi-led government, Singh said, "Nobody has any doubt about PM Modi in any part of the country. BJP is also performing well in the states where its presence was not perceived to be good."

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's tweet terming exits polls as fake, the former said: "Different agencies have carried out the exit polls. They just do not want to accept it. Tomorrow, they will know the decision of the people."

Earlier, Rahul tweeted: "Dear party workers, the next 24 hours are really important. Be cautious and vigilant and don't be afraid. You are fighting for the truth. Do not be upset because of the fake exit polls. Believe in yourself and the party. Your hard work won't go in vain."

Singh also attacked the opposition parties for questioning the credibility of the EVMs.

"When they had won in Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, EVMs were good. When they think they are losing, they blame the people and EVMs," he said.

In Chhattisgarh, 11 Lok Sabha seats witnessed polling in the first three phases of Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

