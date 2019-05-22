JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Terrorists fire missiles at Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria

British Council releases DARA chatbot for creative professionals
Business Standard

Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth becomes first Indian woman fighter pilot to undertake missions by day

ANI  |  General News 

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth on Wednesday became the first woman pilot of India to be qualified to undertake combat missions by day on a fighter aircraft, Indian Air Force (IAF) announced.

"Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth adds another feather to her cap by completing Day Operational syllabus on MiG-21 Bison aircraft. She is the first women fighter pilot to be qualified to undertake missions by day on a fighter aircraft," IAF said in a release.

"With her dedication, hard work & perseverance she has become the 1st women Officer to achieve this feat," it added.

Bhawana who is from the first batch of woman fighter pilots of the IAF joined the fighter squadron in Nov 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March 2018.

Kanth who hails from Darbhanga, Bihar along with Mohana Singh, and Avani Chaturvedi were the first three women selected into IAF's fighter stream in June 2016. IAF has already selected the next batch of three women officers for the fighter stream.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements