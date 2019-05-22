Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth becomes first Indian woman fighter pilot to undertake missions by day

Flight Lieutenant on Wednesday became the first woman pilot of to be qualified to undertake combat missions by day on a fighter aircraft, (IAF) announced.

"Flt Lt adds another feather to her cap by completing Day Operational syllabus on Bison aircraft. She is the first women to be qualified to undertake missions by day on a fighter aircraft," IAF said in a release.

"With her dedication, hard work & perseverance she has become the to achieve this feat," it added.

Bhawana who is from the first batch of woman fighter pilots of the IAF joined the fighter squadron in Nov 2017 and flew the first solo on Bison in March 2018.

Kanth who hails from Darbhanga, along with Mohana Singh, and were the first three women selected into IAF's fighter stream in June 2016. IAF has already selected the next batch of three women officers for the fighter stream.

