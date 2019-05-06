Maven Workforce launches Vasitum - an AI-powered recruitment partner

Workforce, a decade old firm, has launched an AI-powered platform, Vasitum.

The heart of Vasitum's creation is an AI bot, Vasi, which manifests as an effort to bridge the gap between those scouting for talent and the ones looking for the best-suited jobs.

In the era of advanced technology, AI and (ML) has taken over all the industries. But in the HR industry, recruiters are still juggling over tons of resume and complicated hiring process thus losing productivity.

Annually, 6 million graduates enter the Indian job market, alongside 397 million employees.

The average open position receives more than 150 resumes

83 per cent candidates rate their is bad and poor, while 23 per cent of employers report a loss of productivity due to wrong selection.

Moreover, 27 per cent of companies say a bad hiring decision cost them three times over.

"Vasitum will bring about a tremendous increase in recruiter's productivity at the same time ensuring much better control and transparency for the job seekers. With 18 years in the industry, I was extremely familiar with the pain areas and knew that there could be a better solution for lifecycle", said Vikram Wadhawan, Founder and CEO, Workforce.

Vasitum is the state-of-the-art recommendation engine combined with community-driven networks, making Vasi your indispensable career partner. The platform currently is completely free for both recruiters and job seekers.

"Our vision is to streamline application tracking system (ATS) and enable our AI to bucket each application systematically. will automate resume screening and sync the interview process with the calendar, making recruitment smoother", said Ankit Bagga, Senior Product and Marketing Manager, Vasitum.

On receiving a resume, the platform spots gaps if there is any and ask the job seekers to provide further details. It gives recommendation of jobs based on a 90 per cent match rate of the candidate's skills.

Though there are other AI platforms for recruiters like Meet Frank and shortlist, what makes Vasitum unique is the fact that it combines the goodness of as a networking platform and the intelligence of an AI platform and all this comes free. Candidates can register on the platform to let our engine select the best jobs for them.

The launch of Vasitum comes at the right time with India's job market set to rise by about 15-20 percent with over six million fresh graduates enter the market every year seeking suitable work. Vasitum is evolving every day with new features like featured employers rolling out soon making the platform even more exciting for recruiters. The platform plans to go global exploring markets in the UK and US.

