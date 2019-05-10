Mayawati attacks Congress, says will provide employment instead of giving Rs 6,000

Attacking party's poll promise NYAY, on Friday said the financial assistance will not uplift the poor and the problem can only be solved by providing them employment.

"In these elections, the party is luring people with its promises. They have promised Rs 6,000 monthly to poor. But I say it will not help in their upliftment. If we form the government at the Centre then our government will give permanent employment to poor in government and non-government sectors instead of giving them Rs 6,000. This complex problem can only be solved by providing employment," said while addressing an election rally here.

NYAY has been at the centre of Rahul Gandhi's campaign. The scheme promises to provide Rs 72,000 per year to those whose income is below Rs 12,000 monthly if Congress voted to power.

The BSP supremo alleged that dalits, tribals and people belonging to other backward castes could not avail the reservation benefits during the Congress rule.

"After independence, Congress was in power at the Centre and most of the states for a long time. They are out of power because of their wrong policies and modus operandi. During its rule, they have done nothing for poor and unemployment problem," she said.

"Dr under the constitution has given rights and reservation provision for weaker sections of the society, dalits, tribals and people belonging to other backward castes. These people could not get the benefits during Congress rule," said.

The also attacked the BJP over false promises, demonetisation, GST and employment. Mayawati said if dalits want to avail reservation benefits then they have to hold 'master key' of the government.

"When became the law minister, he told Jawahar Lal Nehru that his people are not getting reservation benefits. also pressurised the Congress government but they refused to accept their request. Thus, he resigned from his post and told people that if they want to avail benefits then they have to hold the master key of the government at the Centre and states as well," she said.

Delhi, where seven parliamentary seats are at stake will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

