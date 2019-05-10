Alphons writes to Javadekar seeking action against Mumbai professor for plagiarism

Union of State for Tourism, KJ Alphons, on Friday, wrote a letter to for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, to take appropriate action against of the of the for his proven plagiarism.

Alphons has requested in the letter that strictest possible action should be taken against the and also stated that had the plagiarism been found in any other country the concerned person would be dismissed from service and criminal action would have been taken against him.

The letter has also been sent to Chancellor, University of Mumbai, the of Maharashtra, the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, and Chairman,

An inquiry committee was set up by the to investigate into the accusation that Hatekar had plagiarised. The committee headed by Dr RK Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor, Lingaya's University, had S Indrakant, RBI Chair Professor, and Principal Murlidhar S Kurhade, Principal, DTSS College of Commerce, and Adhoc Dean, the as members.

The committee had submitted its report on January 1, 2018, stating, " The committee is of the view that Dr has plagiarized in his PhD thesis from the MPhil dissertation of Ms Rajini Mathur" and went on to mention 25 instances of plagiarism.

No action has been taken even after the report was submitted to the Vice- over a year ago. Alphons has requested for directions to be issued to the University of Mumbai to take proper and immediate action.

