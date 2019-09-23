JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Taliban delegation meets China's special envoy for Afghanistan

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to hit big screens in China
Business Standard

Mayawati dissolves BSP state executive unit in Rajasthan

ANI  |  Politics 

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday dissolved its Rajasthan working committee, days after all party MLAs from the state joined Congress.

"Based on the directions of BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati, the Executive body of the party in the Rajasthan state has been dissolved," an official release by the party read.

Two national leaders of the party have been bestowed with the responsibility to look after the affairs of the party in the state.

"BSP chief Mayawati has directed National Co-ordinator Ramji Gautam and former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali to oversee the proceedings in the state," the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 19:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU