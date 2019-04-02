JUST IN
LS polls: Cong releases list of 9 candidates, fields Krishna Punia from Jaipur Rural, Mohan Joshi from Pune
UP: Case registered against MP Dharmendra Yadav, three others for violating poll code

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party's Badaun candidate Dharmendra Yadav and three others for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Yadav had apparently used a convoy of cars for campaigning. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being investigated further.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 01:04 IST

