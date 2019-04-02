UP: Case registered against MP Dharmendra Yadav, three others for violating poll code

-
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party to announce contenders for 6 Lok Sabha Seats today, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest
Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav disowns brother-in-law for joining BJP
Samajwadi Party announces contenders for 6 Lok Sabha Seats, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri
Not a contender for PM's post, says Mulayam
BSP-SP alliance a mismatch, its leaders unreliable: Shivpal Yadav
-
A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party's Badaun candidate Dharmendra Yadav and three others for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
Yadav had apparently used a convoy of cars for campaigning. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.
A case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being investigated further.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU