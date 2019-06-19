Army to raise new battle formations along Pakistan border by October

New (India), June 19 (ANI): Aiming to further strengthen its ability to carry out swift strikes during wars, the is going to raise new lethal battle formations along the borders with by October.

The is going to raise the first few Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) along the border and then it will start simultaneously raising them on the border too.

"We carried out an exercise to test the Integrated Battle Groups concept under the The feedback from the formations and top commanders has been very positive and that is why we are going to start by raising two to three IBGs along border by October this year," top sources in the said.

The sources said that the discussion regarding the exercise and feedback was discussed in detail by the seven Army commanders in the in their war room last week, and the commanders-in- have been given the powers to raise the IBGs in their respective areas of responsibilities.

The first three IBGs to be raised will have elements from the different formations of the

As per sources, the Army has tested two types of configurations of the IBG during the exercise including one for offensive roles, which during hostilities involves cross-border operations and the other for defensive postures to withstand an enemy onslaught. During the exercise, IBGs will be used instead of brigades.

A brigade comprises of about three to four units, each having about 800 troops. The IBGs are planned to be commanded by officers of the rank of and would have the manpower of around 5,000 troops each.

Now proven successful, the IBGs are being seen as game changers by the force and are going to entirely change the way the plans to fight conventional wars.

The IBGs are part of Army General Bipin Rawat's initiatives to reorganise and right-size the operational structure of the force to make it more effective and lethal during wars.

has also promised full support to the Army in modernising the Army and push all of its stuck modernisation projects.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)