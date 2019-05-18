AAP approaches Delhi CEO over strong room security issue

-
ALSO READ
Raghav Chadha files petition in Delhi HC seeking disqualification of Ramesh Bidhuri
AAP announces 6 candidates for Delhi LS seats, puts up Raghav Chadha from South Delhi
Many senior BJP members expected to join AAP: Raghav Chadha
AAP gives 'another chance' to Congress in Delhi
AAP names six LS candidates for Delhi
-
A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to complain about the security of the strong room where EVM machines have been kept after the elections on South Delhi Lok Sabha seat on May 12.
"We have informed the CEO about the security of the strong room where EVM machines have been kept after elections in South Delhi. We have told him how people are visiting that place and how Presiding Officer of Lok Sabha election are being called back and being asked to fill documents again and new documents are being made," AAP leader Raghav Chadha told ANI here.
"Is all this being done to tamper the EVMs? After getting nervous about all this, I have come to meet CEO today to know what all this is happening. The CEO has said that the matter will be looked into and they will take answers from all officials involved in this," he added.
Chadha is contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Vijender Singh from South Delhi seat.
The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU