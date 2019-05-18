AAP approaches Delhi CEO over strong room security issue

A delegation of the (AAP) on Saturday met Chief Electoral Officer to complain about the security of the strong room where EVM machines have been kept after the elections on South seat on May 12.

"We have informed the about the security of the strong room where EVM machines have been kept after elections in South We have told him how people are visiting that place and how of election are being called back and being asked to fill documents again and new documents are being made," told ANI here.

"Is all this being done to tamper the EVMs? After getting nervous about all this, I have come to meet today to know what all this is happening. The has said that the matter will be looked into and they will take answers from all officials involved in this," he added.

Chadha is contesting against BJP's and Congress' Vijender Singh from South Delhi seat.

The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)