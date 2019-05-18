Bikaner SP orders to increase vigilance, security amidst probability of terrorist attack

Bikaner Superintendent of Police has ordered all police stations in the city to increase vigilance and security amidst inputs from secret agencies regarding the probability of a terrorist attack in Punjab and Rajasthan between May 17 and May 19.
Punjab will go for polls in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.
In his letter to various police station officials, the Superintendent of Police has stated that there are probabilities of a terrorist attack at Army cantonments, religious places and railway stations in Punjab and Rajasthan, especially in Bikaner.
Lok Sabha elections were held in Rajasthan on April 29 and May 6.
The result will be announced on May 23.
