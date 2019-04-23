Mumbai: Police personnel suspended for participating in poll campaigning

The election commission has suspended a police personnel for taking part in a poll campaign.

As per the orders of Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Dileep Shinde, the named deployed in the armed division of has been suspended for taking part in the election campaign of candidate on Sunday.

A case in this regard was also registered at station on Monday afternoon.

In Maharashtra, voting for 14 Lok Sabha seats was done in the third phase of polling on Tuesday.

BJP is contesting in the state in alliance with Shiv Sena, while they face a tough battle from and NCP.

Among the Lok Sabha constituencies which went for polls today are Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle.

Polling for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 29.

