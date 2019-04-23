Cong seeks 48-72 hrs ban on campaigning by PM Modi, Shah for violating Model Code of Conduct

The party on Tuesday sought to impose 48 to 72 hours ban on campaigning by and for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A delegation led by met the officials here and sought action against PM Modi for holding a procession after casting his vote on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

They also requested the to act against Shah for repeatedly citing the services of armed forces in his election rallies.

"The is violating the Model Code Conduct (MCC) shamelessly and advertently. He made political statements, held a procession after casting his votes today," Singhvi told reporters here.

The said: "On Monday we had filed a written complaint to the that PM Modi would violate the Model Code of Conduct by holding a procession after casting his vote."

Singhvi termed Modi as a "habitual, egregious and completely uncaring offender."

He expressed his disappointment over the ECI's inaction on another complaint earlier submitted by the Congress against Modi for allegedly violating the MCC by citing the services at a rally in on April 9.

"It is very distressing and sad that the very credibility of an independent police force of the elections is at stake. We showed the a video of PM Modi's campaigning. We have demanded a ban on him for 48 to 72 hours from campaigning, and also on Shah," he said.

Singhvi alleged the EC hesitates in taking action against 'one-two persons sitting on top posts.' He said: "The EC listens to us. They act on our request. It is, however, unfortunate that the EC hesitates in taking action against one-two people sitting on tops posts of the country."

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan, Mayawati and were barred from campaigning for 48 to 72 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11. The second phase polling took place on April and third phase on April 23. The last phase of polling is scheduled for May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

