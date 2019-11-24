JUST IN
Meeting of Congress parliamentary strategy group to be held tomorrow

A meeting of Congress parliamentary strategy group is scheduled at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi here on Monday.

Earlier today, the top court had issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 16:12 IST

