Maharashtra: ANC busts 'purple ecstasy' sale in Mumbai, one person arrested

In a move to combat substance abuse among youths, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested one person and busted the sale of 'purple ecstasy' tablets outside college campuses and malls in the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivdeep Lande, the police seized around 97 purple coloured MDMA tablets from him. The value of seized tablets is estimated to be around Rs 4.8 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Utkarsh Prashant Patange, 25, who is a resident of Dwarka Villa in Mumbai.

A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

The ANC has requested parents, students and teachers to be vigilant and ensure that their wards do not fall prey to these drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)