Meghan King Edmonds spends time with children amid husband Jim's cheating scandal

American is spending some quality time with children amid her husband Jim Edmond's scandal.

According to E-News, the 34-year-old 'Real Housewives of Orange Country' star is also trying to improve her sense of humour as she shared a video flaunting off her fake baby bump.

"I have some news to share. I'm pregnant ... with this!" she said, and pulled off a stuffed toy from under her shirt.

She confessed that her 2-year-old daughter whom she shares with Jim was the one behind the funny prank. "Aspen's idea. Swear to God," she wrote.

Meghan also wrote, "Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It's a mirror image."

The some time back posted a mirror selfie which did not show her wedding band, creating suspicion that she had removed it.

About a week ago, Jim admitted to exchanging explicit texts with another woman, adding that there was no "type of relationship or physical contact."

Meghan felt that she feels sad, abandoned, and lonely and no longer trusts her husband after the incident.

"Do I believe him? I don't know. Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she said, adding, "A relationship takes two but it doesn't take two to cheat."

"Ultimately, I have hope our marriage can recover," Meghan said.

In her post, Meghan revealed that the news of her husband her came while the couple were worried over their son Hart, one of their 1-year-old twin boys might have a neurological disorder.

"Thank you to everyone who sent this perfect child all your prayers," Meghan wrote. "We love all of you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)