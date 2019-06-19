Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal how they made royal wedding feel 'intimate'

Markle and gave rare insights into their royal wedding by revealing how they added plenty of special touches to make the ceremony feel more "intimate."

The Duke and tied the knot at St. in on May 19, last year. While about 600 guests witnessed their nuptials and millions watched it on TV, the much-in-love couple still wanted to keep their big day special and personal.

The revealed how they did that in their exhibit 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex', reported E! News.

"A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day," said via the exhibit's audio.

"We knew how large the scale of the event would be. So, in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate," she added.

One of the ways by which the duo incorporated those special and personal touches was through their ensembles for the big day.

wore a stunning gown, as well as a five-meter veil that featured floral designs representing each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. She rounded off her look with the Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by

However, fans missed the hint of "something blue" sewn inside her wedding dress. The former 'Suits' had hidden a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with inside her outfit, which made the ensemble all the more meaningful.

First dates are always special and Meghan added just an element from that day to her wedding.

had asked his grandmother if he could wear the uniform of the Household Cavalry, specifically.

"I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It's one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day," he said in the recording.

Even the bridesmaids and page boys had some special details included in their looks.

The bridesmaids, including Charlotte, wore shoes by Aquazurra that were monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date.

Making it feel all the more special, all the page boys, including George, also had their initials stitched in gold on the shoulder straps of their frock coats.

As excited as the was for their big day and wedding ensembles, they were perhaps even more thrilled with the enthusiasm of the young bridesmaids and page boys.

"We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving. But they did it," Harry said in the recording, reported People.

Meghan agreed and said, it "was a miracle."

Fans can get a glimpse of the wedding ensembles on display at the exhibition. While it was previously held in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle, the exhibit has now moved to the in Scotland, where it will remain till October.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)