Meryl Streep was addicted' to Big Little Lies' before joining cast

Streep has revealed that she was "addicted" to hit series "Big Little Lies" and that is probably the reason why she wanted to be a part of its upcoming season two.

During panel on Friday, the 69-year-old actor, who is playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's Celeste, in season two, explained why she boarded the show, reported

"I loved this show. I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and don't know about people about family, about friends, about how we flirted with the mystery of things," Streep said.

"I wanted to do it to be in that world. The world they created was amazing," she added.

The original cast -- Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and -- are all coming back for the show's sophomore run.

The "Big Little Lies" season two, consisting seven episodes, is directed by

Kidman and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the show. recently announced that the series will premiere in June.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)