Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Germany launched their programs in partnership with The of Ghana, H.E. to underscore their commitment to build capacity in the country and to finalize discussions about Foundation's annual conference 6th Edition of "Merck Luminary" to be co-chaired by Dr. Rasha Kelej, of and The of Ghana, H.E. in Accra, on 29th -30th October 2019.

During the launch event, also awarded Her Excellency to acknowledge her efforts as "Merck More Than a Mother" in the country.

During the conference steering committee meeting, many new programs were finalized and launched in partnership with the of

H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The of & Merck more than a Mother emphasized, "We are excited to with and are happy with their strong commitment and the efficient execution of their programs in the country. These programs will prove very significant in creating an impact on our people's advancement, as health is very critical to our social and economic development. Also, I am happy to host and the 6th Edition of Merck I will continue to support and cooperate with Merck Foundation for all their programs."

"We are very happy to award Her Excellency First Lady of Ghana, for her great efforts to empower infertile women as the of Merck More than a Mother. We have also underscored our long term partnership with her Foundation and of Ghana to continue building capacity and train doctors in the fields of Diabetes, Hypertension, Fertility and care. Our aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of people of the continent," emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej, of Merck Foundation.

"We are thankful to H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO for hosting Merck Luminary, the annual conference of Merck Foundation. It will be attended by more than 1000 providers, policy makers, academia and researchers from over 60 African and Asian countries. The objective is to improve management, early detection and prevention, build healthcare and scientific research capacity and improve access to quality and across Africa and Asia," added Dr. Kelej.

The 5th Edition of Merck Africa Asia was presided by The of Senegal, H.E. in Dakar, It was also attended by 09 African First Ladies and 12 Ministers of Health. More than 1000 African from more than 60 countries benefited from several medical education sessions.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, of Merck Foundation & Merck More than A Mother, together with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The & Merck more than a Mother Ambassador also conducted a special meeting with more than 100 Ghanaian infertile women to soft launch Merck more than a Mother campaign through identifying their needs and challenges and work on a concrete strategy to break the stigma of through art, media as an effective tool to raise awareness about this sensitive topic.

Moreover, to identify interventions to build fertility care capacity in the country so that every infertile couple would eventually have access to information, healthcare and change of mindset. They both pledged to support this cause through innovative idea that engages all sectors to create a culture shift and make a great impact in a short time.

"Few initiatives to get the desired culture shift include announcing the Merck more than a and Media Health Training in partnership with Creating songs and movies in partnership with Ghanaian artists to address this topic and educate people across the country which will require supporting film making industry and students of the National Film and Television Institutein Ghana. Also, involving fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of Infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved through supporting the young fashion designers and student of to come up with innovative ideas to reach youth," Dr. added.

Merck Foundation has provided clinical training on fertility specialty in the past two years and will continue this program in partnership with to improve access to quality and equitable fertility care in the country.

Merck Foundation will also continue enrolling doctors from Ghana in their two-year oncology fellowship program and master degree as a contribution to improve care in the country.

Merck Foundation has also provided five Ghanaian doctors with one-year and diploma and will continue to enroll more doctors in the next five years.

Meet Merck Foundation's Alumni:

Clinical Fertility Management Training

1. Dr. Jonah Amoah, IIRH, India

2. Dr. Georgina Moore, IIRH, India

3. Dr. James Afetsi Yao, IIRH, India

4. Dr. Joshua Adoboe, Manipal University, India

Oncology: Tata Memorial Centre, India

1. Dr. Nihad Salifu, Paediatric Medical Oncology

2. Dr. Kokou H. Amegan-Aho, undergoing Paediatric Medical Oncology

3. Dr. Iddrisu Abdul-Rashid Timtoni, undergoing Master's Degree in Medical Oncology

Diabetes: Post Graduate Diploma in Management Medicine with University of South Wales

1. Dr. Gloria Ani-asamoah

2. Dr. Dominic Oduro-Donkor

3. Dr. Victor Ekem

Hypertension: Post Graduate Diploma in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine with University of South Wales

1. Dr. Florence Akumiah

2. Dr. Joel Allotey

3. Dr. Israel Hagbevor

Meet the journalists who have undergone Merck Health Media Training:

1. Christable Addo, Ghana News Agency

2. Doreen Andoh, Daily Graphic

3. Lennox Amagyei-Antwi, Daily Statesman

4. Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, Daily Guide

5. Akua Adufa Aboagye, Peace FM

6. Vincent Addo Nhiyira, Joy FM

7. Linda Naa Dedei Aryeetey, Ghanaian Times.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)