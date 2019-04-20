Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum, split after less than a year of marriage

-
Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams and her husband and songwriter Phil Elverum have parted ways after being married for less than a year.
A source confirmed the news to People that "after less than one year of marriage, the Fosse/Verdon star and her indie musician husband are going their separate ways."
Williams, 38, and Elverum, 40, secretly married in front of friends and family in a close knitted ceremony in the Adirondacks and moved in together last summer. The news comes after when Williams was seen without a wedding band during her last two public outings which spurred rumours of the split.
Williams is the mother to 12-year-old Matilda with his former husband and late Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger. Meanwhile, Elverum has a 3-year-old daughter from his previous marriage.
The Golden Globe Award-winning actress in her conversation with Vanity Fair magazine said that she felt profound love and adulation in Elverum after searching so long for companionship after the passing of Ledger in 2008.
"I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'" Williams explained in the story.
