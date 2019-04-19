Travis Scott to pay nearly USD 400,000 over losing cancelled show lawsuit

American Scott has been ordered to pay USD 382,932.79 in a lawsuit, regarding a missed gig.

A jury decided that Scott must pay events company, PJAM LLC, USD 382,932.79 after it sued the in March 2018 claiming he declined to perform at a concert in

In a statement to TMZ, Scott's said, "The jury verdict of USD 383k is disappointing but far less than the seven-figure demands made by the promoters. We believe the verdict will be substantially reduced or overturned in subsequent proceedings."

About a year ago, sued the for cancelling a planned performance, two days after the birth of his daughter, Stormi Webster, reported E! News.

At that time, the company alleged that Scott "refused to show up for the event" despite being paid an advance fee of USD 150,000 to perform at a Weekend party at Myth Live in on February 3, 2018.

The company also claimed that they paid Scott's agent a USD 10,000 booking fee and arranged a private jet for the 27-year-old rapper for him to fly to the venue.

The later filed a counter-suit against the events company demanding the USD 50,000 the rapper was still owed for the gig.

The firm King, Holmes, Paterno and Soriano, LLP, who represented the rapper, gave the following statement to E! News at the time, "Three wannabe promoters, Alex Martini, and Patrick Johnston, and their company PJAM, contracted with Scott to appear at a February 4 show under terms they had no financial ability to satisfy, even completely failing to arrange to get him to and from the event as required. In an obvious effort to shake down and avoid the consequences of their breaches, they filed a spurious lawsuit while spreading specious falsehoods in the press."

The statement continued, "Rather than suing, these so-called promoters should have apologized and taken responsibility for their inability to provide the Instead of pursuing a misguided attempt to spin the narrative and salvage their tattered reputation, the responsible step would have been for PJAM to pay Travis the balance of his fee and move on to their next opportunity. Travis would have preferred to resolve the failures of the promoters privately and cooperatively. Their election to go public has left Travis no option other than to seek the balance of the fees owing."

The attorneys added, "Travis apologizes to any fans who were duped by these promoters into showing up at the cancelled show even after the promoters failed to take the steps to get Travis there.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)