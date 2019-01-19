Microsoft ends Windows 10 Mobile support, pushes users to switch to Android

has announced that it is ending support for Mobile and asked users to switch to an or device.

The company is preparing to end support for Mobile on December 10, 2019. The company released the Mobile version 1709, which is the final release, in October 2017, Cnet reported.

The support will end on December 10 for all Windows 10 products, including and Enterprise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)