Twitter bug exposed private tweets for five years

Yet another bug is to be blamed for exposing private tweets of some users since 2014.

The bug affected the tweets of some users which were intended to be private. According to Engadget, the problem occurred when people using the for app attempted tweak settings on their account such as updating their email address.

auto-disabled the 'Protect your Tweets' setting after a user made the changes. The bug affected Android users who made changes between November 3, 2014, and January 14, 2019.

Twitter has reached out to the affected users and recommended them to double-check the settings to ensure the 'Protect your Tweets' is enabled.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)