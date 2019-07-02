Microsoft teases 'all-new' Windows 1.0 in confusing tweet

Microsoft's latest tweet teasing an all-new version of the very old Windows 1.0 has left fans confused.

In the tweet, Microsoft shared a video that winds back through the catalogue of Windows logos, before eventually settling on the Windows 1.0 design, which is now being used across all of the company's social channels, Engadget reported.

The "all-new" Windows 1.0 is said to come with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more. Now, it is unclear if Microsoft is being playful or something is really cooking. The Windows 1.0 was initially released in November 1985.

