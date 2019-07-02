JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Adrien Rabiot hoping to make history at Juventus

Nanda Devi: Bodies of 7 mountaineers brought down to Base Camp 2
Business Standard

Microsoft teases 'all-new' Windows 1.0 in confusing tweet

ANI  |  Computers 

Microsoft's latest tweet teasing an all-new version of the very old Windows 1.0 has left fans confused.

In the tweet, Microsoft shared a video that winds back through the catalogue of Windows logos, before eventually settling on the Windows 1.0 design, which is now being used across all of the company's social channels, Engadget reported.

The "all-new" Windows 1.0 is said to come with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more. Now, it is unclear if Microsoft is being playful or something is really cooking. The Windows 1.0 was initially released in November 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 20:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU