Samsung CEO admits Galaxy Fold wasn't ready

-
ALSO READ
Samsung CEO says 'fixed' Galaxy Fold will launch soon
Samsung profits fall 60%, Galaxy S10 selling stronG
Samsung brings improvements to Galaxy Fold: Report
iFixit removes Galaxy Fold teardown on Samsung's request
Samsung Galaxy S10E specs leaked in new images, to feature dual cameras, slim bezels
-
Samsung Galaxy Fold is yet to see the store shelves and the company is finally admitting its mistake on being too pushy about its first foldable smartphone.
In an interview, Samsung CEO DJ Koh explained what went wrong with the Galaxy Fold. He said that he pushed the device through before it was ready. He further said that Samsung is testing the device thoroughly before the official release, Cnet reported.
The Galaxy Fold with its foldable display is priced at nearly USD 2,000. However, the smartphone has been delayed more than twice over issues with the screen. Samsung is yet to announce an official release date.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU