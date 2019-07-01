OnePlus 7 Pro owners receive a weird push notification

If you are a OnePlus 7 Pro owner and received an incomprehensible push notification today, you are not alone.

In its official response, OnePlus acknowledged accidentally sending two push notifications to some OnePlus 7 Pro users. The messages occurred during an internal software test for the upcoming Android Q system update.

In 2017, a security researcher had discovered that users' personal data was being sent to the company servers. However, OnePlus has assured that the latest incident does not indicate any risks to users' personal data.

