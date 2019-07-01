Apple to replace faulty logic board on 2018 MacBook Air for free

Apple has reportedly discovered some flaws with the logic board on the 2018 MacBook Air models, and is going to replace it in affected units for free.

According to internal documents obtained by 9to5 Mac, a "very small number" of MacBook Air models have been identified with the faulty main logic board, specifically in Retina, 13-inch, 2018 models with certain serial numbers.

Apple will be emailing the affected customers to claim their free repair at Apple Stores or authorised repair stores. The internal document does not mention the exact issue, but earlier reports indicate the problem with the device powering on.

