Milan Skriniar extends contract with Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar signed a new contract to extend his stay with the club for another four years.
The 24-year old who joined the club in 2017 has played all the 38 games in the league.
"Together. Because together we are stronger. Milan Skriniar and Inter have the same aims. And this is why FC Internazionale Milano has extended the Slovakian defender's contract until 30 June 2023," the club said in a statement.
Inter Milan stand on the third position in Serie A and the defender not just appeared in the game but he has the highest average number of passes per game in this Serie A season which is 65, with a pass completion of 92.3 per cent.
Inter Milan still has two matches in the Serie A against Napoli and Empoli which are scheduled to be played on May 20 and 26 respectively.
