JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

Go Green with Savaari
Business Standard

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance gets ISO 31000:2018 certification

ANI 

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited has been certified with ISO 31000

ISO 31000:2018 is an international risk management standard. The standard provides guidelines, principles, framework, and a process for managing risk. It can be used by any organization regardless of its size, activity or sector. The application of these guidelines can be customized to any organization and its context.

"Chola MS has regularly demonstrated its commitment towards strengthening risk management processes and in establishing benchmarks in the industry at par with global leaders. We are happy to have become ISO 31000:2018 certified general insurance company. This will further strengthen our efforts towards building a robust organization, with demonstrated and superior risk architecture and one that's fully geared towards our vision 2025", said S S Gopalarathnam, Managing Director of Chola MS.

The Company has put in place a comprehensive risk management system to promote an innovative culture with the proper understanding of risks, to add sustainability to all the activities of the organization and to ensure adequate profitable growth which itself minimises enterprise risks.

The Certificate is valid for a period of 3 years from April 07, 2019, to April 06, 2022.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU