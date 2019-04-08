Telangana govt misusing power to create environment of fear like PM Modi: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday alleged that incumbent government in Telangana is misusing its power to create an environment of fear like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing in the rest of India by using agencies to suppress voices of anybody who questions the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Addressing a public gathering here, Pilot said: "The incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers to create an environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in the rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions the BJP."
Pilot claimed that voting for TRS is akin to voting for BJP. "There is no place for BJP in Telangana. The country will surely elect a new government and a new prime minister on May 23," he said.
Lambasting the TRS and BJP, Pilot alleged that TRS in the state and BJP in the country have done nothing for the development of people in the past five years. "For the first time in the country, the Supreme Court judges have ruled that democracy is at risk. After the BJP came to power, attacks on Dalits and Muslims have increased. BJP is taking political mileage from the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama," he said.
Reiterating that BJP has failed to fulfil electoral promises during its rule, Pilot said: "Congress has defeated the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. People who want to see real and holistic development must make the Congress win in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Congress is going with mission 25 in Rajasthan."
Pilot alleged that people who questioned the BJP were being portrayed as traitors. "The minute you ask questions to the BJP or the Prime Minister you are called anti-national. If we ask why there is inflation, why are farmers committing suicide then we are told to 'go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric which is based on emotions doesn't serve India well," he said.
Stressing on Congress's minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyay, Pilot said: "Modi has failed to give Rs 15 lakh which he promised before the 2014 general elections but Congress will give Rs 72,000 per year to every poor family if we come to power."
Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11 while 25 parliamentary seats of Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. Results will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU