Telangana govt misusing power to create environment of fear like PM Modi: Sachin Pilot

Sachin on Monday alleged that incumbent government in Telangana is misusing its power to create an environment of fear like Narendra is doing in the rest of by using agencies to suppress voices of anybody who questions the (BJP).

Addressing a public gathering here, said: "The incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers to create an environment of fear like Mr is doing in the rest of by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions the BJP."

claimed that voting for TRS is akin to voting for BJP. "There is no place for BJP in Telangana. The country will surely elect a new government and a new on May 23," he said.

Lambasting the TRS and BJP, Pilot alleged that TRS in the state and BJP in the country have done nothing for the development of people in the past five years. "For the first time in the country, the judges have ruled that democracy is at risk. After the BJP came to power, attacks on Dalits and Muslims have increased. BJP is taking political mileage from the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama," he said.

Reiterating that BJP has failed to fulfil electoral promises during its rule, Pilot said: " has defeated the BJP in Rajasthan, and People who want to see real and holistic development must make the win in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. is going with mission 25 in "

Pilot alleged that people who questioned the BJP were being portrayed as traitors. "The minute you ask questions to the BJP or the you are called anti- If we ask why there is inflation, why are farmers committing suicide then we are told to 'go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric which is based on emotions doesn't serve well," he said.

Stressing on Congress's minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyay, Pilot said: " has failed to give Rs 15 lakh which he promised before the 2014 but Congress will give Rs 72,000 per year to every poor family if we come to power."

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11 while 25 parliamentary seats of will go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. Results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)