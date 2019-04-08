Those who hoard people's money should be punished: Kamal Hassan on I-T raids

(MNM) chief Haasan on Monday supported the Income Tax (I-T) raids at houses of political party leaders across the nation, stating that it was important to punish those who hoarded people's money.

Speaking to ANI, Haasan said: "Fantastic but they should spread it further so that it becomes an even playground for all. Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also."

The turned was speaking after releasing his party's manifesto for 2024 titled "Kovai 2024".

The houses of many and leaders have been raided in the past week by the I-T department in and

P Chidambaram had accused the government of planning Income Tax raids at his residences to "cripple the election campaign" on Monday.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)